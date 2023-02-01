Capitol exterior in winter

Snow covers the grounds of the Wyoming State Capitol complex on Tuesday in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third full week of the 67th Legislature's general session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where lawmakers will begin to prioritize the bills that will take up the bodies’ most earnest debate and policymaking.

It won’t surprise many that a resolution to phase out electric vehicle sales by 2035 — Senate Joint Resolution 4, which we proudly sponsored and co-sponsored — won’t be heard by the Committee of the Whole. That was never the point. This legislation was meant to call out the hypocrisy of progressive ideologues, who have sought to prop up the electric vehicle industry (EV) at the expense of taxpayers and Western energy producers.

Sen. Jim Anderson represents Senate District 28.

Sen. Brian Boner represents Senate District 2.

Sen. Ed Cooper represents Senate District 20.

Sen. Dan Dockstader represents Senate District 16.

Rep. Donald Burkhart represents House District 15.

Rep. Bill Henderson represents House District 41.

