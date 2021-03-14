Leisann Paglia is the clinical nutrition manager for Sodexo at CRMC, where she has worked for the past 24 years. She is a certified nutrition support clinician and manages the clinical nutrition team of registered dietitian nutritionists and room service nutrition techs. Paglia received her bachelor of sciences degree in Dietetics from the University of Wyoming and is a graduate of the Mayo Medical Center School of Health-Related Sciences Dietetic Internship in Rochester, Minnesota.