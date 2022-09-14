The residents of Cheyenne demonstrated their compassion recently with an outpouring of generosity that should make us all proud.
Food insecurity is an existing and growing concern in our community, with 11% of households in Laramie County struggling with it. The number increases to 14% for households with children.
Recognizing this situation, an assemblage of service clubs (Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary, Rotaract and Zonta) came together to hold a food drive to fill the shelves of three local food pantries: the Laramie County Community College student pantry, the food pantry at Needs Inc. and the pantry at Veterans’ Rock. The event was successful beyond all expectations, due to the overwhelming generosity of the Cheyenne community. A heartfelt thank you is offered to all who supported this critical need in our community.
Two important lessons were learned as a result of this joint community service project. The first is that we need to find a way to address the growing problem of food insecurity. Our community food drive collected an estimated six or more tons of nonperishable food. Yet, the six or more tons of food collected – an amount which is unfathomable to the average person – is a small percentage of the food distributed annually to individuals and families by Cheyenne’s large and small pantries. It won’t be long before the overflowing shelves of some of these pantries will again be bare.
First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative has done amazing work throughout the state to raise awareness about hunger. As awareness is raised, our community has been very generous in supporting our friends and neighbors in need. One of many heartfelt stories from the food drive involved a man who could only afford to donate one dollar, but wanted “to do something.”
Yet, we must not stop or become complacent in our support. The little free pantries are emptied almost as quickly as they are filled. Friday Food Bags provides 1,100 bags each week to children in 39 schools who might otherwise not have a weekend meal. Hundreds of families are fed each week from the larger pantries associated with Needs, St. Joseph’s Church and Element Church. The support needed from individuals and local businesses will grow as government support (such as COVID-related grants) expire.
Until a longer-term, more global solution is found, please donate to or volunteer to help at the pantry of your choice as you can. We heard numerous stories during our food drive from individuals who recall being a “starving student” or whose family was helped by one of the pantries. There was immense gratitude for the safety net that is provided by these resources.
The second lesson learned is what can be accomplished when service clubs work together. The food drive involved a diverse collection of clubs. With each club focusing some of its efforts on this singular project, we were able to achieve a greater good for our community than any one individual or group likely would have achieved on its own.
Membership in service clubs has declined precipitously in America over the past few decades. There are a number of theories as to the reasons for this decline, including a popular one that surmises that people aren’t as interested in meeting as they are in doing. In other words, many people are interested in helping their neighbors, friends and community, but for a variety of reasons, have rejected the concept of joining clubs. As people become more aware of the work being done by local service clubs, it is my hope that the benefits of participating in one of these entities will be reconsidered.
Service club members do a tremendous amount of work and raise substantial amounts of money for projects to help with the betterment of our community and the lives of its citizens. Along the way, these volunteers learn leadership and communication skills that will help them in all aspects of life.
Our recent experience shows that we are better together, and that many hands make light work. As you ponder your passion and your skills, please think about what you might bring to an existing service club to help make our community a better place.
Meanwhile, planning has begun on how to make our 2023 joint service club community food drive even bigger and better. Whether you join us in the planning or buy one can (or a bag full) of food to donate, we hope to see you there!
Denise Parrish is a member of the Zonta Club of Cheyenne, and was one of dozens of volunteers who assisted with the 2022 Cheyenne community joint service club food drive. She is also an active member of the Zonta of Cheyenne Foundation, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Foundation, and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.