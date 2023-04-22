America is experiencing two disturbing simultaneous trends: the rise of mob censorship to shut down speaking events on college campuses and an attempt to justify it as merely the exercise of “more speech.”

At SUNY Albany this month, protesters stormed an event, formed an improvised conga line and prevented a lecture — ironically, titled “Free Speech on Campus” — from beginning.

Nico Perrino is executive vice president of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and host of “So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus