Superintendent Crespo,
Congratulations on your new role as Laramie County School District 1 superintendent. Many families welcome new leadership and have great hopes for you.
LCSD1 weathered the pandemic better than many school districts. Students were back in school, participating in activities with a modified sense of “normal.” As a parent, it wasn’t perfect, but it was a huge sigh of relief. Our kids desperately needed to be back in the classroom with their peers.
Nonetheless, the pandemic shined a beacon on the lack of communication and transparency by LCSD1. In hindsight, this issue had existed for a long time. It took COVID-19 to bring it to a head. A few cases in point:
In the spring of 2019, the newspaper reported that McCormick Junior High found racist posters hung up in their hallways. Apparently, there was a history of bullying and intimidation that had been glossed over for some time. A report was prepared, but the superintendent would not release it. It took a court order for LCSD1 to release the report. It is still unclear what measures were taken other than firing the principal to ensure this situation does not occur again.
Communication from LCSD1 to families was nearly nonexistent from the time we went into COVID lockdown to when the administration started working on reopening plans for the fall. After virtual school let out in the spring of 2020, there was no communication with parents about fall reopening plans. The first information was provided on July 28, via the Board of Trustees meeting. Parents had to listen to five hours of meetings to discover a plan was being developed and had been for a while. How simple would it have been to release weekly updates to parents and guardians on reopening?
After a year of developing an online format, purchasing iPads for students and providing hours of staff training on online technology, Cheyenne is hit with a blizzard, canceling school for a week, 10 days before spring break. At no time did LCSD1 revert to an online format so students could continue their work. The storm was predicted for days, allowing ample time for LCSD1 to ramp up and go virtual. Throughout the week, the only communication was a daily automated message saying there would be no school the following day. LCSD2 in eastern Laramie County had their virtual options up on day two.
This spring, parents received a Remind message stating that their students would be given a school climate survey. There was no transparency about what the survey contained, and parents were not allowed to view it before it was given, citing proprietary reasons. In neighboring Albany County, the same survey was given, and parents were allowed to view it beforehand. Alarmed Laramie County parents rallied, contacting administration and board members, but it took the threat of a lawsuit to stop the survey.
Through my conversations with past and current members of the Board of Trustees, communication between the board and the administration begs for improvement. When speaking to board members on certain issues, they’ve told me that LCSD1 hasn’t given them any information, either. The board cannot manage LCSD1’s affairs without accurate and current information – their role as directed in their board policies and state statute.
Finally, the LCSD1 website is horrible. Nothing is easily found. I have yet to locate a directory for administration staff – a glaring example that LCSD1 doesn’t value transparency and communication from its constituents. Couple this with multiple platforms of communication: Canvas, Remind, Infinite Campus. At one point, while trying to reconcile all the platforms to keep track of my student, I had another student listed as mine. And if you are not on Remind, you can’t communicate with a teacher.
While I have listed some shortcomings, there are many positive things about our district, the teachers, school-level professionals and students. Two great things happened last fall: students could attend class IN PERSON, and participated in sports and extracurricular activities. Students were committed to being in school and wore their masks.
Athletic directors and coaches made sure that events were livestreamed. The lunch ladies fed hundreds of children beginning in March 2020, quite possibly being the only eyes on some of the most vulnerable of the district’s student population.
Principals and counselors were prompt in the communication with parents regarding COVID-related questions. If a student tested positive for COVID, the school nurse walked parents through the process with City-County Health to make sure they could return to school as soon as possible.
Most importantly, there was a commitment to keeping school open and finding “normal” as staff lined up to get their COVID vaccinations. Your greatest assets are at the building level.
Dr. Crespo, in closing I hope you’ll take this letter in the light it was written. As a parent, I want you to start your first day knowing that there are real challenges with transparency and communication. There must be change, and I hope you are up for the task. Communication must evolve and be established with parents and the Board of Trustees. If there is administration staff hindering that communication, they need to go.
Wyoming is facing a huge budget shortfall, and that, ultimately, is thrust upon the school districts. If you have to clean house, now would be the time. I wish you the best as you start your new position on July 1.