As this session of Congress winds down, it’s important to note its many achievements. The current Congress passed a bipartisan infrastructure package, bipartisan anti-gun violence reform and a COVID-19 relief package, and made historic investments in climate change and health care while holding the former president accountable by exposing the truth behind the Jan. 6 insurrection.

However, with a potentially obstructionist House of Representatives controlled by many election deniers taking the reins of power in 2023, there is increased urgency to achieve as much as possible during the “lame duck,” the period after the election during which the outgoing Congress sometimes punts key decisions.

Aaron Scherb is the senior director of legislative affairs for Common Cause, a nonpartisan citizen watchdog and advocacy organization. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

