The unintentional shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico is tragic. But not all tragedies translate to criminal behavior and being accused of a crime.

The Santa Fe County district attorney’s decision to charge actor Alec Baldwin (who is also one of several producers on the film) with involuntary manslaughter is part of a troubling trend in American law, where everything bad that happens, even if unintentional, is treated as a crime.

Lisa Monet Wayne is the executive director of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

