Congressional Republicans are in a struggle with the White House to rein in federal spending after the U.S. national debt ballooned past $32 trillion after the COVID pandemic. The 2023 Farm Bill is an excellent place to start. There’s plenty to cut.

The proposed farm bill is massive. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry estimates its 10-year cost at $1.5 trillion. If passed in its current form, this would be the first time a farm bill has exceeded $1 trillion.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Benjamin Powell is a senior fellow at the Independent Institute in Oakland, California, director of the Free Market Institute and a professor of economics in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus