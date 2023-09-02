Workers have much to celebrate this Labor Day. Unemployment is near its lowest level since the 1960s, and real wages are growing again. Post-pandemic inflation is finally under control, even if it’s not yet all the way back to normal.

Barring another crisis, there will be a soft landing from the pandemic downturn.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Ryan Young is a senior economist at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free-market public policy organization. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus