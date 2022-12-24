If there’s one thing the last three years have taught American parents, it’s that they need to take control of their children’s education.

Despite massive infusions of additional federal cash after COVID-19 hit the country, on top of K-12 education spending tripling since 1970 to a record $751.7 billion per year, most U.S. school districts are unable to address the basic educational needs of our youth.

Jeanne Allen is the founder and CEO of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, which advocates for education innovation and opportunity and administers the Yass Prize. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

