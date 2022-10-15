Gun violence is a clear and present danger to the lives of Americans. Voters want to address it, and candidates need to follow.

From horrific mass shootings to the slower, but grislier toll of daily gun homicides, gun violence is an epidemic that killed more than 45,000 people in this country last year – an increase of 43% from the previous decade.

Karen Dolan directs the Criminalization of Race and Poverty Project at the Institute for Policy Studies. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

