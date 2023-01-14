Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit, rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they may not have a loud enough voice in the political system. However, exhaustion from a series of broken promises is breaking up these long-held strongholds.

The Black vote for Democrats dropped from 90% to 86% in 2022. While this seems like a small shift, it’s shocking for a population whose vote has often been taken for granted by the party. The Latino vote for Democrats dropped from 69% to 60%, a much more precipitous shift in a far less unified population.

Rachel Ferguson is the director of the Free Enterprise Center at Concordia University Chicago. She is an affiliate scholar of the Acton Institute and co-author of “Black Liberation Through the Marketplace: Hope, Heartbreak, and the Promise of America.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus