How do you draft a blueprint to ensure accountability for a violent attack on our democracy and prevent similar attacks in the future? Over the last several months, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been doing that critical and unprecedented work.

The committee’s investigation revealed a criminal conspiracy to subvert the 2020 presidential election and strike at the Capitol to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. It reviewed thousands of pieces of evidence and heard extensive testimony showing what many of us suspected on Jan. 6, 2021, but couldn’t yet prove: that former President Donald Trump used his position of preeminent power to pressure the vice president, the Department of Justice and state officials to overturn an election that he knew he lost. What’s more, through the committee hearings, we learned that Trump knew of the violent intent of the mob that stormed the Capitol that day.

Lisa Gilbert is the executive vice president of Public Citizen. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

