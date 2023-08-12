Only in the “Alice in Wonderland” universe that Donald Trump has created since he jolted U.S. politics eight years ago could his former vice president be selling swag featuring a slogan the indicted ex-president intended as the worst slur.

While Trump’s angry “too honest” insult exploded into the news with its inclusion in the most recent indictment of him, Pence first revealed it in November 2021 in his memoirs. Nine months earlier, Pence wrote then, Trump had asked him to support a lawsuit by Republicans claiming that the Constitution gave the vice president sole authority to decide which Electoral College votes to accept in certifying a presidential election. That suit is among 63 election-fraud challenges Trump or his supporters have lost, many in courts with judges he appointed.

James Rosen is a former political reporter and Pentagon correspondent for McClatchy Newspapers. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

