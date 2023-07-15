I would not ordinarily talk this way. I just want to make the point that we can say with absolute certainty that if Donald Trump were president and we had the exact economy we now have, we know he would proclaim the GREATEST ECONOMY EVER!

We could also be certain that every Republican member of Congress would agree with him. And they would have a good case.

Dean Baker is the senior economist at, and co-founder of, the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and the author of the award-winning book “Getting Prices Right: The Debate Over the Consumer Price Index.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus