On his campaign website, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to “end for-profit detention centers,” asserting tendentiously that “no business should profit from the suffering of desperate people fleeing violence.”

“For-profit,” in this context, is a pejorative used to describe privately run detention facilities, and such assertions elide many key facts – including that federal law requires certain migrants be detained and that these private facilities must comply with the same detention standards that federal facilities are expected to meet and do so in a cost-effective manner – in substituting base emotion for reason.

Andrew “Art” Arthur is a resident fellow in law and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus