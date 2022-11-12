Social Security is conservatively financed and managed. It has no borrowing authority and cannot deficit-spend. To ensure that all benefits can be paid in full and on time, Social Security’s Board of Trustees reports to Congress annually, projecting the program’s income and outgo over three-quarters of a century. That is a longer valuation period than private pensions or most other countries project for their counterpart programs.

When such a long period is employed, projections will sometimes show unintended surpluses or shortfalls. Unsurprisingly, the Social Security trustees are reporting a manageable shortfall more than a decade away. It should be closed by increasing Social Security’s dedicated revenue.

Nancy J. Altman is president of Social Security Works and chair of the Strengthen Social Security Coalition. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

