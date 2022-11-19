Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether an Elon Musk-led Twitter is good for free speech, and much of that debate is happening on Twitter. On the surface, this fact goes a long way to prove the point.

While many people don’t like to engage with critics of their beliefs, shutting those alternate voices down does not promote free speech. It does the opposite.

Norbert Michel is the director of the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives.

