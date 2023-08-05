OPED-TRUMP-ELECTION-PROBE-POINT-GET

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Donald Trump was indicted on over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election – the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White House.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Donald J. Trump is the first former president in our nation’s history to be indicted. He is also the first former president to be indicted twice. Tuesday, he became the first former president to be indicted a third time — in this case, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, a conspiracy against the right to vote, and more. A fourth indictment is expected any day now.

His allies say this is overkill, that it is punitive, that it is a continuation of an attack on a beleaguered leader that has continued for seven years. A different frame is this: Trump committed obvious crimes before and during his time in office, and the rule of law is working.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Lisa Gilbert is the executive vice president of Public Citizen. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus