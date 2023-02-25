California is determined to lead the way in reparations for Black Americans.

Late last year, for example, the California Reparations Task Force, created by Gov. Gavin Newsom after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, suggested that California should pay descendants of former slaves and free Black people “living in the U.S. prior to the end of the 19th century” $223,000 each, ostensibly for past housing discrimination.

Jonathan J. Bean is a research fellow at the Independent Institute in Oakland, California, and is a professor of history at Southern Illinois University and the editor of “Race & Liberty in America: The Essential Reader.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

