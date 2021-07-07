There is no excuse. People need to get vaccinated.
The last time I looked, Laramie County had a vaccination rate of only 32%, but there is a sufficient supply of vaccines for almost all of the eligible population. We also know that infection rates are rising again, and, yes, we also know that the Delta variant is here; more contagious and more dangerous than the original virus.
And we know something else: if you are vaccinated, you are protected, and you are protecting the people you live and work with.
Getting vaccinated shows that you are in fact living the “Code of the West.”
1. Live each day with courage.
Get your shots. There are rare adverse reactions, but the risk is small, and the far greater risk of doing nothing cannot be justified.
2. Take pride in your work.
Do your part. Get your shots. Let people know that you have done your part. Encourage your friends to do the same. Be proud that you have done the right thing.
3. Always finish what you start.
The way to beat the virus is to stop transmission. The way to stop transmission is to deny the virus a host. We have started the job, now it is time for you to get’er done.
4. Do what has to be done.
Do I need to say more? Get those shots.
5. Be tough, but fair.
Talk to your friends and family. Tell them that they need to get the vaccine. Encourage them to stand up and do their part. Do not stop talking about the need to get those shots until everyone you know has done their part.
6. When you make a promise, keep it.
If you said you would get vaccinated someday, that someday is now.
7. Ride for the brand
Do it for the community. Do it for your family. Do it for yourself. We are all in this together.
8. Talk less, say more.
Stop making excuses. Get your shots.
9. Remember that some things are not for sale.
Those things include your health and the health of your loved ones.
10. Know where to draw the line.
Stop listening to naysayers and follow the science. Draw the line and stand on the side with the facts. The people who are getting sick and the people who are dying today are almost invariably the people who have declined vaccination. You have the power to take charge of your life. Take care of that opportunity and get those shots.
We can beat this thing. We can take back our lives. But we cannot do this alone. We need each other to say that I can and will be part of the solution.
Make an appointment today, if you have not had your shots. Talk to your friends and family. Wyoming is a special place. There are not many of us who have the will and gumption to live on these plains. Each one is special. Each one is precious. Do your part to see to it that we get each other through this together.