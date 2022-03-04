The United States Constitution begins with these words:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence [sic], promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
If we are going to remain true to the aspirations woven into the fabric of the Preamble, we must first acknowledge facts. We must not allow mythology to supplant history. Facts matter.
George Washington did not chop down a cherry tree, but he did own enslaved people. He also led the country through the dark days of Valley Forge and helped to keep the flame of liberty alive in desperate times. Acknowledging these truths will not diminish his importance in the founding of our nation, but selectively ignoring uncomfortable facts will not make his legacy greater.
The history of our country was written by heroes and scoundrels, but mostly it has been forged by ordinary people doing the best they could with the knowledge, tools and resources they had. Certainly, they had virtues worth celebrating, but just as certainly, they were often hobbled by the prejudices of their times.
We must have the courage to acknowledge our failures as a nation with the same clear eyes that allow us to celebrate our successes. Important victories have been won when we found the wisdom and strength to recognize errors.
Plessy v. Ferguson envisioned and promoted a segregated society based on a legal fiction that we could maintain “separate, but equal” facilities for different races. Brown v. Board of Education exposed the falsehoods, which had unfairly denied generations of Americans the right to equal education. But that one decision could not undo the legacy of segregation that had been written into the laws and institutions of our country over generations.
Brown was a step toward that more perfect union – an important step, but not the final step.
The founding fathers and mothers were not perfect, and neither are we. The past can teach us many things, but it is not a blueprint we can use to build a future for ourselves or our posterity.
The path forward requires all of us to embrace our country’s history with pride in its many accomplishments and a sober recognition of its tragic failings. To those who say we must edit our national history to delete all references to our country’s imperfections, I can only ask “What are you so afraid of?”
If we cannot acknowledge our country’s legacy of racism, sexism, poverty and disenfranchisement today, then we will be denying our children the tools they will need to pursue justice and redeem the promise of a more perfect union that is the birthright of all Americans.