George E. Powers

For the last two years, Laramie County has been represented by a monolithic cast of Republican legislators. For the first time since I graduated from the University of Wyoming Law School and moved to Laramie County in 1982, there was not one Democrat member of our county delegation.

This pattern has been repeated across this state, with few exceptions. Wyoming is effectively a one-party state.

George E. Powers is a local attorney, who has been living and working in Wyoming for 46 years and in Cheyenne for 39. He believes we need to recommit ourselves to the values that made Wyoming the place where he wanted to live in the first place.

