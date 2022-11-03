I attended the so-called “press conference” that our appointed superintendent of public instruction, Brian Schroeder, held on Oct. 25. Schroeder has claimed that he wanted to debate a self-defined crisis of “sexualization” in our schools. But there was no debate.
Schroeder and his handpicked team had only one pre-selected message: Parents of Wyoming, you are powerless. Your children are being corrupted and perverted by a cabal of evil administrators and teachers. Your only solution is to accept Schroeder’s demand to tear our system of public education apart.
By feeding on our fears with this false narrative, Schroeder and his allies hope that we will surrender local control of our schools to the control of similar fear-mongers. I pray they are wrong.
Schoeder’s lineup featured out-of-state voices in the person of Elana Fishbein and two of her acolytes, but they told a confusing tale. On the one hand, they said we have it pretty good here in Wyoming. According to Acolyte Number One, Wyoming achievement scores were above national averages, despite some decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without any assessment of analysis, Fishbein and company simply launched a broad attack on motives and principles of people working in our schools and libraries, describing them as the agents of STD, or “school transmitted disease.” They demanded a return to something they called a “classical education,” free from the need to address uncomfortable historical realities and without the responsibility to serve all our children.
Acolyte Number Two reported his survey of school libraries in 20 Wyoming school districts, using online information readily available to anyone. What did he find? He found books that deal with human themes written, in many cases, by prize-winning authors, such as Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood. He found books that deal with LGBTQ issues and that explore the conflicting emotions experienced by young people. Then he cherry-picked short passages to suggest such books served only one purpose: to blind children to parental values and recruit them as cogs in a pornographic culture.
Are all these books appropriate for all students and all ages? Probably not, but Fishbein and her crew ignored existing mechanisms that allow parents to oversee, monitor and customize their children’s access to these materials. However, if the question is whether these books belong in libraries, then the answer is yes. Absolutely.
There were in-state voices on the program, as well; three parent shared personal concerns about their children. I believe they were sincere and do not minimize their concerns. But their narratives were incomplete. One mother spoke of materials in the school library that she suspected might violate a federal statute. Another spoke of her personal conviction that “gender fluidity” in children was a religion and should be barred from school by the First Amendment’s prohibition against the establishment of any state religion. A father said his adult children had attended lectures on sexuality during orientation at the University of Wyoming.
There was precious little suggestion that their concerns had been brought to the attention of teachers and administrators and dismissed out of hand. There was no discussion about the policies and procedures in place to address these issues, because promoting resolution and empowering parents with information to use were never on the agenda of this event.
Four legislators also attended. They promised to rewrite Wyoming law to do away with a statutory exception that protects schools and libraries from state statutes barring distribution of “obscene” materials. They said that they would paint a target on the back of every teacher and librarian in the state and invite any disgruntled parent to pull the trigger. Such threats solve nothing.
So what was the purpose of this event? Not one speaker offered any information to anyone about how to exercise the parental controls and other powers that already exist. Was that an oversight or a deliberate omission? After all, the current existing policies and procedures allowing parents to control a minor child’s access to library materials can be readily found. Here in Laramie County School District 1, you can search online for “library access policy” and find a tutorial about how to create a customized template for your child’s access to library materials. Parents simply need to use the tools they already have.
This event was billed as a rally against “sexualization,” but it was nothing more than an attempt by our un-elected superintendent to politicize our schools, using fear as a wrecking ball. Schroeder misused his position of public trust in the hope of inciting a political bonfire, using such terms as “crisis,” “menace” and “conspiracy” for his tinder.
We must do better, beginning with this year’s election for school district trustees here in Laramie County. We need to reject the politics of fear promoted by Schroeder and his roadshow. We must trust ourselves to become informed and to use the tools we already have.
We need to make choices that will give our children access to information and materials necessary to support a strong and diverse community, and maintain our commitment to provide a public education that welcomes every child.
George E. Powers is a local attorney, who has been living and working in Wyoming for 46 years and in Cheyenne for 39. He believes we need to recommit ourselves to the values that made Wyoming the place where he wanted to live in the first place.