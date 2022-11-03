George E. Powers

I attended the so-called “press conference” that our appointed superintendent of public instruction, Brian Schroeder, held on Oct. 25. Schroeder has claimed that he wanted to debate a self-defined crisis of “sexualization” in our schools. But there was no debate.

Schroeder and his handpicked team had only one pre-selected message: Parents of Wyoming, you are powerless. Your children are being corrupted and perverted by a cabal of evil administrators and teachers. Your only solution is to accept Schroeder’s demand to tear our system of public education apart.

George E. Powers is a local attorney, who has been living and working in Wyoming for 46 years and in Cheyenne for 39. He believes we need to recommit ourselves to the values that made Wyoming the place where he wanted to live in the first place.

