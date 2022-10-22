This year, we have all had the chance to see what happens when elected officials resign before serving out their elected term.
When Jillian Balow abandoned Wyoming for the greener fields of Virginia, the Wyoming Republican Central Committee was charged with nominating three persons to the governor to fill the position of superintendent of public instruction. The Central Committee, consisting of three members from each county, regardless of county population, invited applicants to appear and answer three dubious questions that had precious little to do with issues of public education. It then came up with three names; a defeated former legislator and two recent arrivals to our state. They all had one thing in common: None had any public education experience.
More recently, we all got to watch a similar process to replace the secretary of state after Ed Buchanan took a seat on the bench as a district judge in Torrington. Once again, the Republican Central Committee sent three names to the governor, one of whom would serve as the chief election officer in a general election just weeks away. This time, each of the nominees had two things in common. First, none of them had any relevant experience in overseeing elections. Second, each of the nominees was a voting member of the Central Committee. What could have been fairer?
We now have two unelected state officials, Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder and Secretary of State Karl Allred. How are things working out?
Secretary Allred got right to work, asking county clerks to change the rules in the middle of the election with his suggestion that they should remove the ballot drop boxes being used in seven counties, including Laramie County. He acknowledged there had been no problems encountered with these boxes in the 2020 election or in the present election, but he was determined to check off one of the pet peeves of the Republican Central Committee by making absentee voting less convenient. So far, his suggestions have been ignored, but I fear that we must expect continued assaults on access to ballot boxes after the expected election of Chuck Gray. I am not a supporter of Mr. Gray and will certainly oppose any efforts to restrict voter access, but at least he will have stood for election.
We now have further evidence of the consequences that follow, when appointments are made on the basis of one partisan interest group’s commitment to ideology and not on the basis of demonstrated competence and dedication to public service. Recently, Superintendent Schroeder decided to stage an event on the eve of an election to highlight his concerns about the “sexualization” of schoolchildren in Wyoming.
His plan called for him to issue a clandestine invitation to selected individuals and groups for a “press conference” featuring speakers from an out-of-state organization and other unnamed leaders and legislators. He intended to use state funds and state facilities to promote and pay for the expenses of this event, including the travel and lodging expenses of his imported talent. When word of this event got out, questions were raised about the propriety of such expenditures. I, myself, wrote to the superintendent to ask:
Are state funds being used to support this event and, if so, who authorized it?
If the event is being sponsored privately, who is providing those funds?
Is this event open to the public?
Has this event been publicly noticed?
Who are the invitees who received the invitation to attend this event?
Who are the state and national leaders and legislators who will be speaking at this event?
In an apparent response to these and other questions, the planning of the superintendent’s event has now evolved. The superintendent has offered assurances that no state money will be used to pay expenses and that a new, undisclosed venue will be used.
However, he has not disclosed the sources of any “private donations” used to pay for the event, the persons whom he initially chose to invite to this event or the names of the speakers, with the sole exception of Elana Fishbein, a promoter of national campaigns to take over local school boards using self-defined culture wars to prey on parental fears.
Superintendent Schroeder’s revamped conference continues to be scheduled just two weeks before an election that includes four seats on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees. Is this just a coincidence, or is it another example of an appointed officer using his official position to interfere in local issues?
The system that saddled us with Secretary Allred and Superintendent Schroeder is broken and must be discarded. The Republican Central Committee has demonstrated that political parties cannot be trusted to put public service above partisan ideology in making these selections.
We cannot afford to allow the present practice to continue installing one crony after another. Please contact your state representative and state senator to u rge them to put an end to this sad business at their first opportunity.
George E. Powers is a local attorney, who has been living and working in Wyoming for 46 years and in Cheyenne for 39. He believes we need to recommit ourselves to the values that made Wyoming the place where he wanted to live in the first place.