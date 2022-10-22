George E. Powers

This year, we have all had the chance to see what happens when elected officials resign before serving out their elected term.

When Jillian Balow abandoned Wyoming for the greener fields of Virginia, the Wyoming Republican Central Committee was charged with nominating three persons to the governor to fill the position of superintendent of public instruction. The Central Committee, consisting of three members from each county, regardless of county population, invited applicants to appear and answer three dubious questions that had precious little to do with issues of public education. It then came up with three names; a defeated former legislator and two recent arrivals to our state. They all had one thing in common: None had any public education experience.

George E. Powers is a local attorney, who has been living and working in Wyoming for 46 years and in Cheyenne for 39. He believes we need to recommit ourselves to the values that made Wyoming the place where he wanted to live in the first place.

