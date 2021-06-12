On Monday, I testified at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations Interim Committee meeting, and after great questions, the Committee advanced the effort by a 9-5 vote.
An initial draft would enact a Ranked Choice Voting process similar to that enacted in Utah and the one at the 2021 Virginia GOP Convention. This proposed bill language would also set up the same process used in Maine in 2020, which resulted in the upset re-election of Republican US Senator Susan Collins and President Trump’s much larger than expected 7-point win in Maine-2 during the Presidential election that same year.
Legislators could also choose to enact a simplified Instant Runoff system, which would simplify the method by allowing all voters to use the system Georgia recently implemented, becoming the fifth Southern State to pass instant runoffs for their Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act voters. This simplified version of the draft legislation would allow votes for back-up candidate choices so that if a voter’s first choice is not one of the top-two vote getters, then whichever of the top two candidates they prefer receives their vote in an instant runoff.
The first major benefit is majority rule. That means to win under the as-is Ranked Choice voting language or alternative simplified Instant Runoff procedure, candidates have to earn more than 50% support. Therefore, the candidate with the widest appeal to the greatest number of voters wins.
Some legislators hope to accomplish this by creating an extra runoff election like it is run in several Southern states, but the Wyoming Secretary of State recently ruled that cannot be done under Wyoming’s Constitution, so all who supported runoff elections should join us in now support instant runoffs to accomplish the same goal.
The second obvious benefit is having more competition. When voters don’t need to worry about “wasting” votes on non-viable candidates, they are able to vote for who they like best. So, if that candidate does not finish in the top two, their back-up vote goes to their preference out of the top two.
This proposed bill can be compared to a similar process back in 2008 when I was Mitt Romney’s Wyoming campaign manager when we won 67% of the state GOP Convention vote.
Having managed political campaigns for almost three decades, I’m familiar with the game. When a candidate only needs 35% of the vote to win, campaigns will write nasty direct mail and also run negative attack ads everywhere to influence voters.
Instead, back in 2008, I ended up spending most of a long period of a year traveling around 12 counties and had the ability to go out and meet voters face to face.
That 2008 state GOP convention was just like a ranked-choice system as the incentive was not just to destroy every other candidate to get to 30%, but it was actually a second choice. Because you can’t win with 30-35%, you needed to win a second or third or fourth ballot. As we traveled, we interacted with voters. That changed all the incentive for the political consultants like me and for the candidates to become the choice the people really wanted overall.
The bottom line is that it was worth it to go and meet people and interact with them and that’s what you have if you had some ability to rank voters.
Anyone tired of endless negative ads and settling for the lesser of two evils should ask their legislators to vote for instant runoff or ranked choice votes in future elections.