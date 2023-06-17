Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Modern dads are portrayed as fools in television sitcoms and commercials.

Lucky for me, they are the polar opposite of the loving, strong and decisive father who raised me.

Tom Purcell, creator of the infotainment site ThurbersTail.com, which features pet advice he’s learning from his beloved Labrador, Thurber, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus