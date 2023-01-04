Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Earmarks are back, and they’re costing American taxpayers a bundle.

In case you’ve forgotten, earmarks, says FactCheck.org, “are government funds that are allocated by a legislator for a particular pet project, often without proper review.”

Tom Purcell, creator of the infotainment site ThurbersTail.com, which features pet advice he’s learning from his beloved Labrador, Thurber, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus