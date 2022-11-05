2022 has been a year full of challenges, frustrations, severe drought conditions and what seem to be never-ending costs. Never, in the history of our farm, has our overall crop production been so low and our expenses been so high.

In today’s world, agriculture producers find themselves at an unfair disadvantage. When the price of inputs, including repairs, labor, equipment, utilities, fuel and transportation are on the rise, ag producers have no choice but to figure out how to absorb those costs. While the commodities we produce are held hostage by the markets, there is also nowhere we can pass along these increasing expenses. All of these rising costs catch momentum as they travel downhill, and America’s farmers and ranchers are at the bottom of that hill as we brace ourselves for their full impact.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit www.raboufarms.com or www.ronrabou.com.

