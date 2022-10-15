Ron Rabou

The arduously dry summer on the high plains of southeastern Wyoming has finally passed, and fall was ushered in by numerous rains that quenched the desperate thirst of the ground on our farm. I rarely remember a fall where the grass is so green and the temperatures so moderate.

What began as a seemingly pointless effort to plant winter wheat into the hot, dry sand has ended with perfectly straight rows of green sprouts lining every field. Now, the calves are weaned and the cows prepare their bodies to grow another calf crop for the coming year. Fall harvest for proso millet, chickpeas and hemp has been challenging and delayed because of the moisture, but we patiently and gladly wait as we give thanks to the blessing and gift of life through these rains.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit www.raboufarms.com or www.ronrabou.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus