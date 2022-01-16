Now that the holidays have passed, the political camps from each side of the fence are back at it again to ravage anyone who dares to stand in opposition to them. They do this, I guess, to somehow win the confidence of the American public. When I look at the complete lack of civility that continues to divide our country, I can assure you that my trust is not won through such ridiculous behavior.
There’s a lot to talk about just on that subject, and I plan to do that in the future. For now, however, I’m going to take the advice of my 10-year-old. He said, “Write about something happy, Daddy.” I’m all for that!
I’m lucky in a lot of ways. One of those is that I married a great woman who grew up in Tucson. Apparently, I was so irresistible that she left all her family, tired of warm days in the winter, and moved to Wyoming nearly 22 years ago to enjoy the 70 mph winter winds and frigid temperatures with me. Actually, on second thought, perhaps the most bearable thing for her to endure after all this time is the weather.
Nonetheless, we are fortunate enough to travel south a few times each year to enjoy the Arizona sunshine. Fortunately, we are smart enough to have discovered that December and January, not July, is the best time of year to head south.
This year, my wife and youngest son had the enormously positive experience of being trapped in the Denver airport. They tirelessly waited in hopes of catching some glimmer of hope of the elusive aircraft that would whisk them away to the land of sun. Meanwhile, my other two sons, ages 15 and 18, and I, packed a four-door GMC 3500 truck with supplies, luggage, a dog kennel and two dogs, whose combined weight might top 15 pounds. In addition, we hooked on a 35-foot gooseneck flatbed trailer to retrieve a gift for Spencer, my 15-year-old, that my wife’s parents were so gracious to give to him.
It turns out that driving isn’t necessarily easier than flying these days, either. I’m still trying to comprehend how the hotel in Santa Fe could justify charging me an extra $150 for the two small rug rats we brought along. And how can the price of diesel vary nearly a dollar from one truck stop to the next?
And does it really take KFC over 45 minutes to cook six pieces of chicken? And did my 18-year-old really just tell me that the money I gave him to pay for the chicken was not enough, so a random customer stepped up to pay the difference? He did learn through the experience, however, that if $40 was not enough for six pieces of chicken, perhaps the person who rang up the order did it incorrectly!
After several days of soaking up the sun, it was time to return to the windswept plains. Most importantly, though, before we left, it was time to load Spencer’s new present. As we loaded the 2000 Cadillac Deville and fastened it securely to the trailer, the joy in this young man’s spirit was unmistakable. The tears in the eyes of his grandparents were unmistakable, too. Tears of joy, for sure, yet those tears were bittersweet.
With the recent strokes of my father-in-law, his driving privileges would now only be memories. The father of three daughters, his longtime goal was to purchase a new Cadillac when his last child, my wife, was married. This car was truly his pride and joy, and even though he added newer, fancier Cadillacs over the years, none was more special than this one.
Life serves us blows we often don’t understand. Like my father-in-law, those blows are sometimes in the form of something that changes our lives forever. While it was clear that there was no better person to bless with this car than a grandson who would truly appreciate and care for it, the handoff was just another way of confirming my father-in-law’s life had changed.
“It’s just a car,” some would say. Yup. It is. But for a man who came from nothing and never had much, it was symbolic to him of the success he enjoyed in his later years. Now, because of his unselfish gift, it will be a symbol of goodwill and memories for a boy whose grandfather means so very much to him.
We face change every day, and some of it just flat sucks. What we must keep in mind, though, is that difficulty for one can be a blessing to another.
Are you holding on to something that could bless someone else’s life? I don’t necessarily mean material things. What is inside you that you have yet to give to others? In a world full of dissension, be the gift that makes it a better place.