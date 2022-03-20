Let’s pretend, just for a moment, that there is a pre-teen boy who visits a neighboring community to watch his sibling play in a sporting event. During the event, he visits the concession stand to spend some of his hard-earned money on a treat.
After choosing his favorite sweet, he is confronted by two older boys, who begin to taunt him because he is a different color. The young boy tries to escape, but is overwhelmed by the older, stronger boys. The taunting and intimidation tactics seem to go on forever, until an adult steps in to break it up. The incident is reported to the administration of the school. The officials in charge justify the action of the older boys saying they are “good kids” and “mean no harm.” Strong words from school officials declare that bullying will not be tolerated, but the deed ultimately goes unpunished.
Back in the young boy’s town, people are outraged about the incident. They cry for justice and the need for more prevention programs. The young boy’s life is forever changed. Though he may learn to deal with it over time, he will never forget what happened and the impact it will play on his self-esteem, confidence and innocence. He learns one thing loud and clear: adults say one thing, but mean something else. Poor behavior doesn’t invite consequences, and can sometimes even be justified.
Next, let’s pretend, that across the globe, the leader of a large country strategically positions his army around his border. When questioned about the bold moves, he reacts with denial and astonishment, responding swiftly that the moves are just “military action.”
A few weeks later, the leader of this country orders his troops to attack a neighboring country, unprovoked. As the battle rages on, innocent lives are destroyed; some by death, and others by mental anguish from which they will never be able to escape.
The free world responds by condemning the actions. Communities across the globe are filled with protests and rallies. The war rages on.
Meanwhile, fuel prices soar because of the conflict. Speculation rages on as the proponents of green energy are energized in their delusional pursuit of a world free from fossil fuels. Standing on the sidelines is a country who, just two short years before, was the largest producer of oil in the world. Now, it sits on its hands with abandoned pipelines and well development, importing over 670,000 barrels of oil each day from the country who is destroying its innocent neighbor.
You may be asking, “Ron, are you suggesting these two events are somehow similar?” While you may disagree with the comparison I am drawing, my answer is yes.
You see, the world I grew up in seemed a whole lot simpler and straightforward than the one I live in today. It’s the same place in some ways, yet so completely different in others. The biggest difference I notice boils down to one word: accountability.
Let’s pretend that in the case of the young boy, the school officials send an extremely firm message, complete with harsh consequences, that under no circumstance will the behavior of the older boys be tolerated. Swift and firm action, not words, are taken. On the one hand, the young boy learns there is justice in the world and feels empowered and free to be who he is. On the other hand, the older boys learn their behavior is completely unacceptable, and the punishment for such behavior is real and memorable, and they desire to never have it repeated.
In the case of the aggressive country’s leader, I suspect his behavior has never been questioned. Perhaps he learned at a young age that he could bully others and there would be no consequences. Just maybe “he was a good kid.” There is no doubt his unjustified actions were carefully planned and executed. He waited for his moment, and when he perceived stronger countries to be sidetracked with the environment, green energy, racism, stimulus packages and weak leadership, he struck his blow.
Don’t misinterpret what I am saying; I do not envy the leaders of our country. The task before them is enormous, and the decisions being made must be done with extreme caution and strategy. One false move could place the world in horrendous peril.
But this didn’t all just happen overnight. There have been years and multiple administrations that contributed to creating the perfect storm. What I am saying is little things eventually become big things. Little bullies grow up to be big bullies. When we don’t properly discipline unacceptable behaviors and actions, and we don’t follow through with meaningful consequences, we create an environment that nourishes those actions and behaviors, and they begin to perpetuate themselves. When we don’t condemn it, we condone it.
We need to stop with the nonsense and stop excusing bad behavior. It is our obligation as a society to hold each other and the people we elect accountable. All the greatest and newest theories, processes and programs in the world won’t fix what true accountability can.