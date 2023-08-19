Every year, I do a father/son trip with each of my three boys individually. Since the time they were about 4 years old, we have made these trips a priority.
The rules are they get to choose where they want to go and what they want to do (within reason, of course). As each one of them has matured and found what they are most passionate about, that’s what their trip usually involves.
For Carson, it usually involves adventure of some kind and music. For Spencer, it’s anything farming related or anything revolving around the rural lifestyle. For Mason, it’s all fishing. Every year, I get to create memories with them that will live with each of us for the rest of our lives.
However, I think one of the best things about these trips are the conversations we are able to have when there is no pressure from the outside world, and we are able to just relax and enjoy the time we have together. Most importantly, they provide a dose of perspective that we all need from time to time. There are a lot of distractions in life, and it’s extremely easy to forget about the little things that can mean the most. Quite often, those things come to us in moments when we least expect them.
On our recent return trip from a great rock concert in Omaha, Carson and I were making our way back home on Interstate 80. As normal, we were involved in conversation and reminiscing about all the trips we have made together over the past 15 years. Suddenly, what sounded like a shotgun blast inside the cab of the truck made a massive explosion and the interior layer of our windshield was diminished to small shards of glass. The blast had been so impactful, it blew glass into the back window, past the second row of seats.
Cruising at 80 mph, we were fortunate to keep the vehicle under control, pull off to the side of the road, regain our new sense of reality, and turn the truck around and ease back to the city of Lincoln. As we found a gas station to pull into and stop, we became acutely aware of our surroundings and the glass that had blown into the cab, down our shirts and onto our bodies. We were both completely unaware of what might have possibly hit the truck. Neither of us saw anything either before or after the impact.
Remarkably enough, the outside layer of the windshield, although concave into the cab, remained intact, and, upon further examination, we found no other damage to the vehicle. And more remarkable than that was neither of us were harmed in any way. Furthermore, we were able to locate a company that was able to ship in a new windshield and install it the next morning in the parking lot of our hotel. Additionally, the hotel loaned us a vacuum so we could clean up the glass in the cab.
As we were cleaning up the mess, our conversation led to two things. First, how blessed we were to have been completely unharmed, to have no other damage to the truck, to find a hotel that was so accommodating and to find a company that could get us up and running in less than 24 hours. Second, that whatever hit our windshield didn’t penetrate and come into the cab. It would have surely spelled disaster for one of us.
The next morning, the windshield company determined that what resembled about a 14-inch piece of rebar hit the windshield completely flat. It was traveling at such a high rate of speed, it was not visible to either of us. I am still in awe of the sheer strength of the design that must go into building windshields. It is truly incredible.
Carson and I took that evening to celebrate the unexpected opportunity to spend one more evening together. Most especially, one in good health. Our conversation that evening over aged Nebraska ribeyes revolved around life’s many blessings that we most often fail to recognize.
Things like counting the blessings and looking for the good in what can be unfortunate circumstances. Being grateful for some of life’s mishaps that ultimately give us a moment to take a deep breath, forget about schedules and agendas and enjoy the moment. The perspective to be thankful and pay attention to the many things that help to make our lives safer and better.
Things like strength of design behind windshield glass and simple devices like vacuums to clean up messes that could otherwise be harmful if performed in any other way. Simply put, there are so many “little things” we are surrounded by in our lives that we fail to recognize. We just take them for granted, or we are just completely oblivious to their presence.
One little idea of putting a vinyl sheet of some kind between two panes of glass seems small, until that little something protects you from severe harm. Then, it’s a really big deal. That extra moment you get with your son might just be the perspective, the time and the conversation he needed at that moment in his life.
As humans, we most often want to do something “big,” to become something “big” or to be recognized in a “big” way. While that’s a noble desire, it’s truly the little things that matter the most. All the little things we have an opportunity to do in our lives every day are what make the big things in life possible. And for those things, I am grateful.
