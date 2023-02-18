Ron Rabou

After all the hard work that both teams put into their seasons, many are now declaring a Super Bowl LVII victory was stolen from the Philadelphia Eagles because of a holding call near the end of the fourth quarter.

After the game was over, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the following, “[But] it never comes down to one play. [That’s] not what wins or loses the game.” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts responded to the loss by saying, “You either win or you learn. [I] always reflect on the things I could have done better.”

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit raboufarms.com or ronrabou.com.

