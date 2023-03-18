Ron Rabou

Ron Rabou

Life’s best lessons are often learned on the farm. There are no weekends, no holidays, no set hours of 9 to 5. There is no comp time, vacation time, benefits package, sick leave or retirement. There is just … well … work. That’s it.

On a farm or ranch, there is always something to do. There’s always a job. And if you aren’t given one, you learn to find one.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit raboufarms.com or ronrabou.com.

