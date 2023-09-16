Ron Rabou

Ron Rabou

Around this time two years ago, the Wyoming Supreme Court issued a public censure of a Cheyenne attorney who was the lead prosecutor in a case against an Albin farm owner, her son and two contractors who were present when DCI agents stormed a farm northeast of Albin.

This attorney and the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office claimed that these individuals were conspiring to grow, possess and distribute marijuana. Despite overwhelming evidence disproving the claim, they refused to recognize the crop as hemp. In its findings, the Supreme Court confirmed that “In the course of testifying at a preliminary hearing, the law enforcement officer upon whose investigation the charges were brought, testified falsely with respect to material aspects of the case. Singleton [the prosecuting attorney] knew the testimony was false, but failed to bring the falsity of such testimony to the court’s attention.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit www.raboufarms.com or www.ronrabou.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus