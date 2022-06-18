It feels like yesterday. But sometimes it feels like another lifetime ago. Nearly 23 years ago, on a cold, blustery November day, I was kneeling over my father, administering him CPR.
It was almost as if time stopped, and I was living in a surreal moment. This couldn’t possibly be happening. How could a healthy, 58-year-old just collapse and lay lifeless? My 26-year-old brain kept telling me he had to wake up, but with every breath and every compression, there was no response.
The next day, the doctors determined he was probably gone before he hit the ground, so my mother, my sister and I made the enormously difficult decision to remove him from life support. Before we did, I remember walking into the hospital room to visit with him one last time. As I put my hand in his, I could feel his thick, leathery skin from years of work as a Wyoming rancher.
As my knees buckled and my body shook, my tears flooded down my face as I realized it was the last time I would feel the warmth of his body. Trying to gain my composure, I told him, “I will fulfill your legacy, whatever it takes; I promise.” And what I meant was I would do whatever it took to keep our family ranch moving forward. I would honor the work and the livelihood he spent his lifetime building.
That’s the day my life changed forever. And it would change in more ways than I could ever imagine. Like many of you, my dad was my best friend. He was my mentor. He was my rock; the one person in my life I could always depend on.
The next four years of my life were tremendously stressful. As I bought back into the ranch, did everything I could to console my grieving mother, dealt with ugly family situations on the ranch, returned to school to finish my bachelor’s degree, cared for my grandparents (who would pass during this time) and juggled being newly married, all I really wanted was to have my dad back. All I really wanted was for things to return to the way they used to be. And all I really wanted was to be able to ask his advice, to give him a hug and to hear his encouraging words.
When I finally made the decision to leave our family ranch and venture out to build my own life and my own business, it nearly destroyed me. I thought I was breaking my promise to my father, but if I continued at the ranch, following his footsteps, it would surely drive me to an early grave, as well.
The angst of splitting something that had been in our family for 100 years was gut-wrenching. Not to mention the years of struggle and failure that followed nearly caused us to lose everything we had. But with every challenge I faced, and every decision I made, something inside me began to change. At first, I didn’t even recognize it, but looking back it is now very clear. I realized my father’s legacy was not our family ranch; my father’s legacy was who he was and who he taught me to be. I learned that the principles, the work ethic, the vision and the wisdom he imparted on me was what continued to cause me to move forward, no matter what challenges I faced. All these years, I had thought legacy meant things, not people.
As people, we tend to emphasize our “position” in life and the things we have more than who we truly are. I know firsthand that people fight over stuff, over land, assets, business and money. The reality is all these things eventually go away. Nothing of that nature lives into perpetuity. What doesn’t go away, though, is the values, the character, the integrity, and the principles that we can help instill in others. As fathers, most importantly in our children.
Men, we have a big responsibility. That responsibility lies far beyond money, influence, politics and assets of any kind. The fruits of who we are, the example we share and what we teach is a direct reflection in our children. It is a gift. A gift that will live on in descendants who we will never know. It is our chance to truly help make the world a better place.
Although the past 23 years have been void of my father’s presence, he lives inside me every day, and what he taught me continues to be passed on to my three sons. Let’s all enjoy celebrating our fathers this weekend. And fathers, let’s be mindful, every day, that our actions, our words, our example, our love and our commitment are cause for celebration.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you.