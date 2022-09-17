“How are you doing?,” my friend asks. “Busy! Wow, am I ever busy. But I’m good, just totally slammed with everything I’ve got going on.”
It’s a recurring theme in my life, and I suspect that it may be the same in yours. How many times in our conversations do we talk about how busy we are? Is there ever a day that passes that we don’t at least mention it? We often find ourselves hustling from one thing to the next. If we discover an empty day on our calendar, then we fill it. After all, successful people are busy people, and the busy people are the ones who know how to get things done.
If you’re an achiever, you’ve likely been approached to serve in numerous capacities. In our effort to feel accomplished, we often find ourselves climbing that ever-lengthening ladder to who-knows-where. Our enthusiasm and drive eventually leads to overload. And now, maybe your personal and professional life is suffering under the weight of all those obligations.
It’s been awhile since you had a real, deep, meaningful conversation with your spouse. You aren’t home for dinner. You haven’t read a book to your kids or kissed them good night in weeks. And how could you? You’re really, really busy.
Ten years ago, my first book was released. Co-authored with my good friend Steve Bahmer, we titled it “Keep it Simple: The 12 Core Values that Lead to Personal and Professional Success.” Some of our friends occasionally poked fun at us because we have both always been incredibly busy people. As entrepreneurs, we have always had our hands in a lot of projects and wear several different hats.
“How could you write a book talking about simplicity?,” they would ask. Our reply was always, “Just because we write about it, doesn’t mean we are good at it!” When I reflect on our work, I am proud of the wisdom that we not only wrote about, but also shared with so many audiences through our radio program and speeches. Some of it, I will share in the following paragraphs.
Simplifying your life and keeping the proper perspective is a lifelong effort. In its own way, so much of what we take on can truly be important and worthy. Community involvement, work, kids’ activities, friends and new ventures are all part of life.
As an entrepreneur, a volunteer and a father of three boys, I’m not saying we shouldn’t generously give of our time and ambitiously pursue ideas and opportunities. What I am asking is “Why?” How much time have we actually spent reflecting about how we use our time? The finite number of 86,400 seconds is given to each of us at the beginning of every new day. Nothing can be added to it, and nothing can be taken away. It cannot be stored up and used sometime in the future. When it expires, it is gone forever.
Of all the issues and opportunities that take up your time and occupy space in your mind, which ones are truly important to you? In other words, what are the things you value the most? I call it a list of priorities. Not goals or a wish list of yachts, mansions and sports cars, but priorities. The five to seven things you value above all else. Take a break from the busyness and look introspectively to make your list. Take it with you wherever you go and when the next enticing opportunity comes along, take out your list. Does it fit?
To some of you, this may sound a bit trite. Try this: close your eyes and imagine paradise. Catalog every detail, every color, every smell, every sound, every person or object in your vision. Next, sketch it out on a piece of paper and fill in as many of the details as you can.
What did you draw? Skyscrapers? Mega-malls? Walmart? Traffic jams? Busy restaurants? Probably not. I’d be willing to bet there’s not one square inch of asphalt in your drawing. But I bet what is included is some version of peace and serenity.
All too often, the baggage we pick up and carry around in our lives that makes us so incredibly busy comes from somewhere else. From someone else. Not from inside of us. And it doesn’t represent what we really think is important.
I know, it’s such a basic idea: write down what’s important to you and read it from time to time so you don’t forget. So you don’t forget to “smell the roses,” or even what the roses look like.
To me, that’s the cure for busy. Be honest with yourself about what matters. Prevent yourself from getting caught up in every new thing that comes along because it appeals to your ego or fills your time. It’s something we should all work on each day. And the next time someone asks, “How are you?,” your response can be an honest, joyful and heartfelt reflection of what it’s like to live your very best life every second of every day.
Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit www.raboufarms.com or www.ronrabou.com.
