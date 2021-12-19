‘Tis the season for as much busyness as, and maybe more than, you can handle. There’s a massive list of things to accomplish: community concerts, school concerts, church concerts, decorations inside the house, decorations outside the house, shopping for kids’ clothes so they look just right for the school concert, work parties (both for you and your significant other), kids’ parties, social parties, family parties, arranging travel plans, wrapping up year-end obligations before the new year hits, making Christmas cards, sending Christmas cards, writing the annual Christmas brag letter to inform others how marvelous your life is, volunteering and, of course, shopping. Lots and lots of shopping.
And if your house is anything like ours has been for the past 18 years while raising three boys, a Christmas paper explosion will have gone off in your living room, and it will all come to a climactic close by 6:30 on Christmas morning. Who said sleep was important anyway? My wife and I have no idea what that means.
All the planning, all the work, all the anticipation and all the excitement gone until next year, when we will wash, rinse and repeat. And when we ask our kids each year what they got for Christmas the previous year, they have no idea.
Quite frankly, I have no idea either. Too much stuff, too much hustle and bustle, too much busyness, and it all becomes a big blur.
After church this past Sunday, upon prior approval from our 18-year-old, we were allowed to eat lunch in the same local café as he and his girlfriend – at a different table, of course. After lunch, our middle son decided to stay behind and lift weights with his big brother.
My wife and I and our youngest son, Mason, who is 10, began our 20-mile journey back to the farm. Upon arriving home, my wife reluctantly informed me that Mason was kind enough to volunteer her to make and bring 23 freshly made caramel apples to his class Christmas party. Being the problem solver that I am, and never one to respond with sarcasm, I informed her that was easy! All you have to do is run to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, buy the apples and boom! Problem solved.
Mason, being the fine young man he is, of course agreed with his father. To my surprise, my wife said, “Let’s do it! Let’s go to Fort Collins right now.” In my rapid assessment of the situation, after 21 years of marriage, I did what every red-blooded American male would do; I agreed with my wife.
So back in the car and off to Fort Collins we went. When you live in rural Wyoming, it really isn’t that big of a deal to drive 200 miles round trip to buy caramel apples, right?!
As we entered the store, suddenly my diet was no longer important. I really needed to try everything, just once. As we found our way to the apples, I thought, “This will be easy. Grab some apples and go.” Nope, not when there are over 50 flavors, and a 10-year-old is very careful in making the proper decisions, carefully considering the favorite colors and flavors of each of his classmates.
Little did I know, that was the easy part. When the clerk rang up my total, I was sure I was not there to buy an automobile. Just apples, that’s all. I don’t need a car with that, thank you. My farmer intuition immediately concluded I should be making a living selling caramel apples, not wheat.
As we carried the gigantic box of apples to the car, Mason was clearly not done. He had the attention of both his parents, and he was ready to party. “So what are we going to do now?” he asked. Message received! It didn’t look like we’d be going home anytime soon.
We managed to find our way to the local ice-skating rink, and despite our extreme level of incompetence, we had an amazing time. Our next stop found us treating Mason to his first taste of sushi and caviar, finishing off with a delicious salmon filet. By the time we made it back to the car, Mason had already decided that he had just discovered his new Christmas tradition. For the next several days, he was still enthusiastic about his brief, spontaneous outing with his parents.
Several years ago, my first book was about keeping the proper perspective about the simple things and not becoming engulfed in the often self-inflicted complication of life. It’s times like these that remind me of my own words and beliefs.
We all need a reminder that it’s the little things that matter. It’s the time we spend together and the memories we share, not the amount of things we can accumulate or the status of our own inflated egos.
Amid all the busyness in a highly structured world, remember that spontaneity and simplicity are what the finest memories are made of. Memories that will last a lifetime. Merry Christmas!