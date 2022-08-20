Ron Rabou

There is one thing I seriously dislike about summer. That one thing is that it passes by way too quickly.

As a lifelong Wyomingite, this is something that always poses a problem for me. I admit that I’m a fair-weather type of person. I’m not particularly fond of snow, I’m not a winter sports person, and I absolutely detest the wind.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit www.raboufarms.com or www.ronrabou.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus