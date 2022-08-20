There is one thing I seriously dislike about summer. That one thing is that it passes by way too quickly.
As a lifelong Wyomingite, this is something that always poses a problem for me. I admit that I’m a fair-weather type of person. I’m not particularly fond of snow, I’m not a winter sports person, and I absolutely detest the wind.
Right or wrong, during the winter months, I find myself longing for the summer. Sitting on a boat or on the beach, hiking, enjoying a great meal and live music outdoors, or sitting out at night, gazing at the incredible star-filled sky, the possibilities for summer activities and enjoyment are nearly endless.
Everyone from Wyoming knows the saying: we have two seasons – winter and construction. For a person like myself who loves warm weather, you can imagine my dilemma. Like a lot of you, I jam everything into the limited weeks of summer, which only exacerbates the problem. There’s a lot to fit in in this limited time, and, of course, the busier I am, the faster the time seems to travel. Summer just barely got under way, and now here we are at the end of it. I know from here on, the cold weather and wind are rapidly approaching.
Aside from what my heart desires under the summer sun, there’s even a bigger reason I don’t want it to end this year. Amid the hustle and bustle, I walked into my oldest son’s room two nights ago, only to discover it was nearly empty. My heart sank. How could this be?
It seems like just a few days ago when I carried him for the first time through our front door in his car-carrier; he was just two days old. Now, he has grown up. He’s heading to college, his heart full of enthusiasm and his eyes focused on his bright future. It’s truly a great time in his life; this is what we prepared him for. He’s ready, and my wife and I know he will do well.
But just like summer, I don’t want this time to end. Being a parent is one of the absolute best things I have ever done in my life. And just like summer, the life we have known for the past 18 years raising our oldest son has been full of joy and adventure. Those years have been packed with pride as we have mentored and watched him transform into becoming the fine young man he is today.
On our farm, however, summer can also bring enormous challenges. More than any summer in recent memory, this one has been tough. Weather conditions have caused our farm to suffer some of the largest crop losses in its history. And we are not alone. Ag producers across the country are feeling the same thing. Our hope for successful harvests this year has turned into frustration and disappointment.
In retrospect, I guess what this all boils down to is there is a season for everything. Some of those seasons can be pretty tough, like the one we have faced on our farm this summer, or like a long, cold winter. Other seasons, while they are hard to let go of, bring us incredible joy and satisfaction.
As much as I hate to admit it, if the season never changed and it was always summer, would I still love it? If this summer never ended, it would be catastrophic for America’s farms. If we always had prosperous years on the farm, would we push ourselves to find better ways of doing things? If our children never matured into adults, would we eventually tire of the younger years? They would certainly never experience the opportunity to become the person God created them to be.
A change of seasons helps us to keep perspective. Without that change, life would become mundane, and it would suppress our ability to become more. While I hate to see summer go, as a farmer, I am ready to put this year behind me and begin the planning process in hopes of a better year next year. As a parent, while I will miss the awesome 18 years of Carson living under our roof, I am excited about the new season that is upon us. My bet is the next 18 years will be better than we could have ever imagined.
We should constantly prepare ourselves to face the next season with enthusiasm and gratitude. Otherwise, we’ll stay trapped, longing for summer; longing for something that can never be attained. Worse yet, we will face the future with angst and frustration.
Each new season can deliver hope and prosperity. And it brings with it things we never imagined possible. No matter what season you find yourself in, learn to appreciate and live in the moment; they go by way too fast. Cherish the great memories and remain hopeful; it is likely your best season is yet to come.
Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit www.raboufarms.com or www.ronrabou.com.