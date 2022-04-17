I hate the wind. In my nearly 50 years as a Wyoming resident, I have always detested it. As a farmer, it is heartbreaking to observe the life-giving soil moisture disappear as the wind wreaks havoc on the fields we will be planting soon. Each morning, I listen to my friend, Don Day, hoping that he will offer me a reprieve from the elements and reassure me that rain is on its way.
There is no doubt that living in Wyoming has plenty advantages. Unfortunately, the weather isn’t always among them. I think I’m getting more sensitive to the justification that we all sometimes use to help ease those miserable days.
One friend told me that the horribly windy days will help me appreciate the nice days. Another said the wind keeps the pollution away. Call me a pessimist if you want, but when the wind is blowing 70 mph and I am lying under a piece of equipment trying out my mechanic skills in the middle of an open field, there’s plenty of pollution; it’s called dirt, and it’s in my eyes, my ears, my nose, down my shirt and in my mouth.
I will also mention I’m extremely grateful for nice days, and I sure don’t need a horrendously brisk wind nearly blowing my car off the road to help me appreciate them.
My mother posed a question to me recently in a text message, and I quote: “Tornado in Iowa, softball hail in Texas, southern states on weather alert and even storms over Connecticut and Massachusetts predicted to come. So where does a person live?” It seemed simple at the time, and a question I’ve posed to myself numerous times; there has to be somewhere better than here. As I have pondered on her statement, I’m most certain that no matter where you live, there will always be challenges, including the weather.
Life is just like the weather. There are periods of sunshine, green grass, blooming flowers and the wonderful smell of an afternoon rain. Then there are periods of torrential downpours, hurricane force winds, frigid temperatures and drought. It’s our job as people to ride out those storms, batten down the hatches and understand that all storms eventually pass.
In agriculture, we face what sometimes seem like insurmountable odds. There isn’t anything we touch or use on our farm that hasn’t exponentially increased in cost from year to year. We risk substantial resources to plant seeds in the ground that we have no guarantee will even grow. And if they do, will they get enough rain to produce? If they produce, will we be able to harvest them in a timely fashion to salvage what is there? Will the grain last in storage until we can get it shipped and eventually get paid? Often, we are still in the process of shipping the previous year’s products when it’s time to start the cycle over again.
If you really think about it, that’s not a whole lot different than what all of us do every day. No matter what we do, where we live, who we are, how much money we do or don’t have, there are no guarantees. If I faced the reality of the nature of my business, I would question my sanity. While it isn’t easy, I know that I must live and act on faith.
In fact, I would submit, we all live by faith every day. There are no guarantees that we will come home to our families each night, but we aren’t paralyzed by that fear; we have faith that it will all be OK. I have faith that my crops will grow and produce, even when conditions aren’t ideal. That faith gives me hope, and that hope is exactly what I need to keep pushing forward.
In a world troubled by storms, harsh conditions and broken spirits, on this Easter Sunday, let us all remember who taught us to live by faith. Hebrews 11:1 tells us, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” 2 Corinthians 5:7 reminds us, “For we live by faith, not by sight.”
When the wind drives you to the point of complete madness, keep the faith; better days are coming. When you think you can’t take one more minute of whatever is going on in your life, keep the faith; better times are coming. When fear has taken over your life, keep the faith; your fear is making you stronger. When life is overwhelming, keep the faith; God has an incredible purpose for you.
And when you feel like you’ve lost all hope in yourself, or your community or the world, keep the faith; God has such a tremendous and glorious plan for us that he was willing to be crucified so that through our faith in Him, we could experience the power of His blessings.
There is HOPE for a better tomorrow! Happy Easter!