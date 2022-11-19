Ron Rabou

Just as many of you, I exercised my American privilege last week by voting. It’s an exciting time to learn about the individuals who have willingly volunteered their time to serve, and it reminds us that we each have a voice in the direction of our country. What I don’t like, however, is the increasing hostility and negativity in the American political system.

Over the past several weeks, since the hustle and bustle of farming season has begun to finally slow down, I’ve had a chance to tackle some projects I’ve been meaning to work on for years. One such project has been going through totes of pictures (yes, printed, real-life, physical photos) my mother gave to me years ago. While I sit on the floor, perusing through parts of my past I’ve nearly forgotten, my youngest son sits next to me, working on his latest Lego masterpiece. We talk about life, and occasionally I show him a photograph that garners either a look of amazement (probably because my wife and I looked so much younger when we got married) or one of hysterical laughter (probably because of the sexy shorts I wore in the ‘80s).

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit www.raboufarms.com or www.ronrabou.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus