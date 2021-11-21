One of the great privileges I have in life is to speak to audiences. When I have the opportunity to share my story, I seem to always come away with a renewed perspective.
There are many places I love to visit, but at the top of my list are always the Midwest and Southeast regions of this great nation. As I sat in my hotel room this week, overlooking the lights and music scene of Nashville, Tennessee, sipping on a freshly made, southern Old Fashioned, I pondered what I could share with this audience of whom I was about to encounter.
The evening before, I had wandered the streets of this place. The bars and streets were filled with exceptional talent, bursting with familiar tunes of times gone by. There was happiness and laughter, outstretched arms greeting friends and loved ones, and brilliance in the faces of visitors who were experiencing the sights for the first time.
Yet, as my journey continued, I could not ignore the obvious presence of those who appeared to be much less fortunate. The sheer number of homeless individuals living on the streets was astounding and heartbreaking. “What happened to these people?”, I asked myself.
While so many were singing, laughing and drinking, fellowshipping with others, seemingly all without a care in the world, right next to them were people whose biggest worry of the day was finding a meal or a warm, comfortable place to sleep. I reasoned with myself by determining that the difference is choices. The choice to work or not to work; or the choice to lie helplessly on the street versus finding the internal fortitude to be strong and find a better way.
After all, we live in a free country; a country that affords every opportunity for every person to transform their lives into whatever it is they decide for it to be. I dismissed my compassion by reasoning that they are there because they want to be: plain and simple.
Leaning back in my chair, legs stretching to the floor, and enjoying the last swallow of my Old Fashioned, I came to the realization that my thought process the prior evening was horribly skewed. I am passionate about the choices we all make and have taken on such a platform in my presentations. Undoubtedly, all our lives are shaped by the choices we make.
Life is a series of hundreds of small choices every day and our lives are a culmination of all these choices. I make mention in my book, “Make Your OWN Way”, that my wife and I haven’t always made all the right choices, but we have always found the good in nearly every decision we have made. To me, that’s the key. We can always find whatever we are looking for, be it good, bad or otherwise. Yet, what I experienced during my walk in Nashville was more than just that.
In a world filled with excuses and widespread unwillingness to accept personal responsibility, I often reflect on how I can be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. It’s true, if we expect things to improve in this world and to make it a better place, it is imperative we accept responsibility for our own choices and our own actions.
As I pondered, however, I discovered that what was missing in my masterful observation that evening was judgmentalism. Almost without a second thought, I had assessed the situation with my own personal bias, all without understanding the true circumstances. Every day, how much of our day is dedicated to working on improving ourselves when compared to how much of our day is spent on judging others for who we perceive them to be?
It’s a huge mistake we all make. Just as the homeless on the streets of Nashville, things are most often not what we think them to be. We are sharp to judge others, to assume, to immediately form our own opinions, eventually adopting them as fact. We fail to research facts, we fail to truly get to know others, we fail to show compassion and understanding. We are quick to dismiss others in hopes of justifying our own personal fallacies.
As I placed my glass on the table, that was it, I decided; don’t judge. We all have a story. We all have stuff and the choices we make can be enormously clouded by numerous circumstances others can’t possibly understand. These circumstances can have a massive impact on our ability or inability to choose wisely. As we move into a season of Thanksgiving, let’s all make a commitment to show compassion, kindness and understanding. Give others a break and let’s put our selfish tendencies aside. Help someone. Be a blessing to someone. Provide encouragement to someone. You just might be the difference they need.