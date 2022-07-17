Have you ever had a bad day? I know I have. Sometimes it’s the smallest thing that can lead to it. Other times, there’s no explanation for it at all. It’s a rotten feeling that easily leads to feeling sorry for yourself.
Most of the time, whatever is going on isn’t life altering, but at the time it sure feels like it. a time passes, things typically get better, normalcy returns and life goes on.
Now, imagine for a moment that you wake up the next day and things don’t return to normal. In fact, something so significant happened, there is no such thing as “normal” anymore. It is as if you are living in a nightmare and are never able to wake up. More than likely, we all know, or at least know of, someone whose circumstances are like what I am describing.
Most of us, at one time or another, have experienced some level of tragedy or heartache, and that experience has transformed our life in one way or another. Amid all the hustle and bustle of the world, it’s sometimes easy to feel we have been forgotten or left behind.
Today, I want to introduce you to my friend, Tim. Tim is a world champion collegiate calf roper, an accomplished high school athlete, an excellent student, a man of unwavering faith and lives each day with a zest for life. Over 12 years ago, Tim was involved in a roping accident that changed his life forever. His mother kept him alive with her efforts of CPR, but when Tim arrived at the hospital, the doctors prepared his family for the worst; the brain hemorrhaging was too severe, and he would not survive through the night.
What the doctors did not know, however, is that God had big plans for Tim. He is a fighter, stronger and more resilient than most. Not only did he live through that first horrific night, but after spending two weeks in ICU and four months at Craig Rehabilitation Center in Colorado, he returned home to his family’s ranch. At the time, his physical condition and function, and his ability to speak, could accurately be described as severely, perhaps even hopelessly, limited.
Since his accident, I have been blessed to develop a friendship with Tim. His example of faith, hope, positivity and perseverance is nothing short of completely inspirational. Despite his efforts every day, he is still trying to learn to walk, and although I am getting better at understanding him, I sometimes still need his parents to “interpret” for me.
Instead of focusing on the circumstances that drastically transformed his life, and instead of feeling sorry for himself and his condition, Tim has chosen to rise above it all. In all the years I have known him, I have never heard him complain. Never once have I heard a negative word flow from his tongue. Never once have I seen him without a cheerful heart.
Not a day has passed where Tim hasn’t focused on improving himself. He trains on a treadmill, rides a special bike down the vacant country roads, lifts weights, works with therapists, immerses himself in the Bible and never allows his mind to remain idle. Each time we talk, he is full of business ideas, goals, jokes and thoughts about how to improve his life and the lives of others.
Tim has an infectious smile, and his attitude and outlook epitomize the words “faith” and “hope.” He will never give up on his goal of walking again one day. And when he does, he says he will learn how to run and rodeo again, too.
Of all the things that he aspires to, none is more important than his desire to help others. In his own words, he says he wants to help others become stronger physically, mentally and in their belief in the Lord. That’s very fitting, considering his startup company is called “Stronger 413,” referencing his favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13; “For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.”
The world needs more people like Tim. We could all learn a lesson in humility and perseverance from this incredible young man. And he serves as a reminder we should all take time to let others know they matter.
When we find ourselves having a bad day, let’s remember the exceptional example Tim has set for us all. No matter the circumstances, there’s no reason we shouldn’t smile, love life, show compassion to others and find the positive in every situation. In short, we should walk strong in faith, understanding there is always hope.
Tim’s latest venture is in the coffee business, where his brand was recently named the official coffee of Cheyenne Frontier Days. Take a moment to stop by his booth and meet him. In addition to great coffee, each of our lives could use a dose of Tim’s message.
So, here’s to great coffee, a remarkable story, and the resilient, tenacious spirit of Tim Malm. He reminds me, “You don’t have to wait for things to be perfect to decide to be happy.”