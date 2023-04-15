Al Capone, otherwise known as “Scarface,” was one of the world’s most notorious criminals. During his career, he built an empire in Chicago that involved murder, gambling, prostitution, robbery, protection rackets, bootlegging, bribery and narcotics trafficking.

He was so elusive that he seemed completely untouchable by law enforcement. Because of his far reach, many of Chicago’s businesses became involved with Capone, whose entities acted as “business insurers” for new entrepreneurs.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit raboufarms.com or ronrabou.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus