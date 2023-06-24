Wyoming statistics

The weather is the weather, including drought, and there isn’t a darn thing we can do about it.

Whether you are in agriculture or not, I’m sure you remember the extreme drought our region dealt with last year. From a production agriculture perspective, it was perhaps some of the most frustrating times I can remember. Our farm received so little rain in a 160-day period, it was not even mentionable. On top of that, a significant hard freeze at the end of May cut the yields on our growing crops by up to 80%. High temperatures early in the summer caused our remaining flowering crops to mostly fail, some of which were total losses. I remember, very well, the hopelessness of watching over a year’s worth of labor and inputs disappear with no reward or compensation in the end. I remember the helplessness of going through all the motions of planting crops, knowing deep inside, they had no chance. I remember it so well that I can assure you I never want to have that experience or those feelings ever again.

As the snow started to fall this past winter, there was a glimmer of hope that maybe things would change for the 2023 growing season. But as the snow melted and spring began to take hold, it became painfully obvious the extreme winter conditions had taken its toll on the wheat crop that was struggling to emerge from dormancy. “Here we go again,” I thought, as we started the painful process of tearing out some of our wheat crop that had clearly not survived the winter.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit raboufarms.com or ronrabou.com.

