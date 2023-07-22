What is legacy? It’s an age-old question that generations of people all over the world have spent their lives pursuing.

It’s this pursuit that has helped to shape history. It has enhanced the quality of life for generations. It has built communities, charities and missions. It has led to medical breakthroughs, provided vast inspiration to millions, and lifted countries and people from oppression.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit raboufarms.com or ronrabou.com.

