What is legacy? It’s an age-old question that generations of people all over the world have spent their lives pursuing.
It’s this pursuit that has helped to shape history. It has enhanced the quality of life for generations. It has built communities, charities and missions. It has led to medical breakthroughs, provided vast inspiration to millions, and lifted countries and people from oppression.
Yet, with all its incredible power to do good, it has left communities and countries in ruin. It has destroyed the lives of families and the relationships with those we once loved and cared for. And it has left generations of minds imprisoned without the gifts of hope and purpose.
It’s a topic of discussion for most everyone that is often at the top of the list. Webster’s dictionary defines legacy as “a gift by will, especially of money or other personal property: bequest.” Further, it clarifies that definition, by using the example, “She left us a legacy of a million dollars.” With this definition, it’s no surprise that most people define their own legacy as the assets they will pass along to the next generation upon their death.
For generations, I was taught by my family that our legacy was our ranching operation. After all, by the time the torch would have been passed to me, our ranch would have functioned for and passed to five generations. Many of us do this with our businesses in hopes that what we have built or maintained can continue to thrive long after we are gone. We spend massive amounts of time, focus and energy in our lives dedicated to making sure there is something for the next generation.
While this can be a noble pursuit flooded with good intentions, it can also serve as a crutch, a ball and chain, a trap or a twisted sense of reality for the generations that follow. In my case, it was a tremendous amount of pressure to commit my life to something my heart and talents weren’t necessarily geared toward pursuing.
Shortly after my father’s untimely and unexpected passing, it became painfully clear to me that for his extended family (who were now my business partners) our ranch — our “legacy” — was of the most absolute importance. This “legacy” was more important than time, peace of mind, family, relationships and any individual person who was a part of it. Everything had to feed the “legacy” so it could move to the next generation — at whatever cost.
To me, that was never a legacy. It was a curse. And it never made sense that three generations before me continued to serve the desires and interests of the very first generation who had homesteaded the property.
Perhaps they felt it was their obligation? Or maybe they felt guilty for having any interest outside of the ranch? Or maybe they never considered pursuing their own passions because the ranching lifestyle had been all they ever knew? Or maybe the thought of doing anything in the outside world was just too risky when the groundwork for security and stability had already been laid? Or maybe it’s because that was what they truly loved?
My point is every person, and every generation, will have a different answer. And my greater point is our definition and perception of what legacy is, isn’t necessarily correct. Often, we confuse tradition and heritage with legacy. Heritage and tradition have more to do with the past, while legacy deals with more about what lies in the future.
Many of us spend much of our time working to build up an enterprise or a nest egg we hope to eventually pass along to the next generation. Unfortunately, in many circumstances, family strife and entitlement develop when assets and anything of monetary value is left behind. I have not only seen this over and over, but I have experienced it firsthand. Good intentions can sometimes inflict more harm than good.
I have learned to spend more of my time and energy creating valuable memories and teaching others about what a true legacy is. I tell my sons often that while our farm and what we do on our farm is very important work, it is what we do, not who we are.
My legacy to them is to teach them right from wrong, good from bad. It is to teach them how to make good decisions, how to help others, how to be a friend and a good neighbor. It is to teach them how to effectively communicate, work with others, to be accountable and to accept responsibility for their own words and actions. It is to encourage and support independence and the understanding of the value of choosing their own path in life that exemplifies the very best in each of them individually.
To me, that’s a legacy worth living for and working for. Better yet, it’s a legacy that will outlast any other.
