I love spring. Call me crazy, but cool, foggy, drizzly days are some of my favorites.

I love stepping outside after a spring rain and smelling the air. It smells perfect. The sweetness from the blossoms on the apple trees and the aroma from the fresh flowers. The fresh, wholesome smell of newly plowed soil. The clean scent of newly mowed grass and the feel of the moist, dense air.

Ron Rabou is president of Rabou Farms, Inc. in southeast Wyoming. He is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, a nationally known speaker and author, past radio host and owns multiple businesses. To learn more, visit raboufarms.com or ronrabou.com.

