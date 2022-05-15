A few nights ago, my wife drove 100 miles roundtrip to take a home-cooked meal to one of our friends who was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. She signed up as part of a “meal train,” where friends and family bring meals each day to help ease her workload and stress level as she goes through her chemo treatments.
During the meal delivery, she mentioned to my wife that her ex-husband was angry about the “meal train” because it was “making him look bad.” Here she has all these wonderful, well-connected and caring friends who want to minister to her, and he is upset about how their nurturing actions make him look. Pathetic, really.
To most of us, a response like this seems insensitive, irrational or narcissistic. While these are all accurate descriptions, what struck me the most about it was the belligerence and utter lack of respect for another human being. And what bothers me even further is he is not alone in his thinking and his actions. Each of us, virtually every day, deal with people who are just plain disrespectful. How could we not? Our leaders model it to us, our schools allow it, social media encourages it, and the government rewards it.
What’s more disturbing than all of this is our inability as a society to properly address it. Students can curse at teachers, mobs can attack the police, kids can sue their parents, troublemakers can deface whatever and whose ever property they want, and bullies of all ages can continue to wreak havoc and destroy the lives of their victims.
We continue to put forth more regulations to help regulate the regulations that were originally intended for us to regulate ourselves into civility. Yet, today, I think it’s an honest observation to say I see more disrespect than I have ever seen at any other time in my life. Why? There rarely seems to be consequences. So, why not?
My son recently took it upon himself to speak at a school board meeting because he is so shocked by some very poor behavior in his small school. He felt it was time to directly ask those in charge, what they were specifically going to do to address behavioral issues in the district. Moreover, how were they going to confront these individuals directly, rather than inflicting “blanket” type policies that punish the 98% who are following the rules. His remarks confidently suggested that it was time that consequences have significant meaning and those who can do something about it, should.
We have become so worried about offending others, so concerned about losing our so-called “position of leadership,” and so apathetic toward inappropriateness that we have forgotten to take a stand for ourselves and for others. We are surrounded by rhetoric that demands we accept everybody and everything. In essence, we have been taught to be passive. We have been taught that me, myself and I are unequivocally and irrevocably more important than anyone else could ever possibly be.
In our attempt to pacify others and to protect our lot in life, we forget the importance of taking a stand. We forget about telling the truth. In our efforts to not offend others, we forget about doing the right things for the right reasons. We forget about taking our eyes off ourselves and serving others.
If we don’t like what we see, it’s up to us to change it. It’s up to us to develop an intolerance for the disrespectful and let them know it’s not OK. It’s up to us to institute consequences that have real, and memorable, meaning. It’s up to us to remember we have a voice, and it’s up to us to remember to use it.
Each day, we have a choice about what kind of human we choose to be. Will you choose to be the kind, helpful and respectful person who helps to make the lives of other people better? Or are you the one who would rather the diminish the contributions of others so you can elevate yourself?
If you feel that the kind and thoughtful actions of others make you look bad, perhaps you should examine why. It’s not that difficult to have – and give – a little respect. It’s what we should all strive for each day.