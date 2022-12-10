Reagan, Michael (2020, color)

Too bad Paul Whelan is not Black or gay or someone who openly hates America.

Too bad he’s white, male and a former U.S. Marine.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

